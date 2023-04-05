Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has vowed to provide the utmost support to the traders who suffered significant losses in a devastating fire that gutted hundreds of shops at Bangabazar, one of the biggest clothing markets in Dhaka, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
"The pain and cry of traders during Ramadan are unbearable. I have already said we will help as much as we can. We will assess the losses of the traders," the state-run BSS news agency quoted her as saying on Wednesday.
Hasina made the remarks when Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader handed over a cheque of around Tk 3.16 billion to her as the first and second instalments of repaying the loan taken for building the Padma Bridge.
She also warned that those who were responsible for damaging firefighting vehicles would be held accountable.
Hasina said a group of people armed with sticks attacked the fire department despite the prompt arrival of firefighters on the scene.
She said they would take tougher action against those who will be found attacking firefighting vehicles or firemen or any service-providing agencies in future, according to the report.
Hasina said Bangladesh had achieved a remarkable feat on Tuesday by conducting a trial run of a train on the Padma Bridge. However, there was bad news -- the Bangabazar fire, she said.
“It’s very painful to see a large number of shops go up in smoke," she said.
The prime minister mentioned that Bangabazar had previously experienced fires in 1995 and 2018.
She added that her government had taken steps to construct Bangabazar in a planned manner following the 2018 incident. But the High Court stayed the process of constructing the market following a writ petition against it, she said.