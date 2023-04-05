"The pain and cry of traders during Ramadan are unbearable. I have already said we will help as much as we can. We will assess the losses of the traders," the state-run BSS news agency quoted her as saying on Wednesday.

Hasina made the remarks when Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader handed over a cheque of around Tk 3.16 billion to her as the first and second instalments of repaying the loan taken for building the Padma Bridge.

She also warned that those who were responsible for damaging firefighting vehicles would be held accountable.

Hasina said a group of people armed with sticks attacked the fire department despite the prompt arrival of firefighters on the scene.