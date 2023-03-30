    বাংলা

    Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams taken to court

    The editor of the newspaper, Matiur Rahman, has been named in a second case

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 March 2023, 05:02 AM
    Updated : 30 March 2023, 05:02 AM

    Police took Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Dhaka, a day after he was detained by the CID.

    "For now, he has been kept in court custody,” Mohammad Anisur Rahman, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told bdnews24.com on Thursday.

    The police disclosed a case against Shams under the Digital Security Act after his detention on Wednesday. The Prothom Alo newspaper mentioned that another case was registered against him with the Ramna Police Station.

    The editor of the newspaper, Matiur Rahman, has also been accused in the second case. Both cases raise allegations of spreading “false and misleading” information in a report published on the newspaper’s website on Independence Day.

    Police have petitioned to have Shams shown arrested in the digital security case filed by an individual named Moshiur Malek, said Deputy Commissioner Rahman.

    Law enforcers have not sought a remand to interrogate Shams, but Ramna police have requested that he be taken to jail.

