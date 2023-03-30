Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams taken to court

Police took Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Dhaka, a day after he was detained by the CID.

"For now, he has been kept in court custody,” Mohammad Anisur Rahman, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told bdnews24.com on Thursday.

The police disclosed a case against Shams under the Digital Security Act after his detention on Wednesday. The Prothom Alo newspaper mentioned that another case was registered against him with the Ramna Police Station.