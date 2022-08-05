    বাংলা

    Police arrest two more suspects in Tangail bus robbery, rape

    They were arrested during raids in Gazipur's Kaliakoir, according to the police

    Tangail Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 August 2022, 08:52 AM
    Updated : 5 August 2022, 08:52 AM

    Police have arrested two more people on charges of robbing passengers and raping a woman on a bus in Tangail.

    The suspects, identified as 26-year-old Nurunnabi and 30-year-old Abdul Awal, were arrested in Gazipur's Kaliakoir on Thursday, according to Tangail's Superintendent of Police Sarkar Mohammad Kaiser.

    Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident so far.

    On Thursday, police apprehended Raja Miah in Tangail over his suspected involvement in the crimes. They also recovered three stolen mobile phones from him.

    Based on the information he provided during interrogation, law enforcers conducted raids in Gazipur and caught Nurunnabi and Awal, SP Kaiser said at a media briefing on Friday.

    Hekmat Ali, a passenger on the bus, filed a case with Tangail's Madhupur Police Station on Wednesday.

    The case accuses around a dozen members of an inter-district robbery gang of hijacking the vehicle for three hours.

    Raja, who was placed on a five-day remand by a court, is a bus driver and mainly drove Jhatika Paribahan vehicles on the Dhaka-Tangail route. He was the one who removed the bus driver and took the wheel, law enforcers said.

    Also Read: Tangail bus ‘gangrape’ victim breaks silence

    Also Read: Man arrested for robbery, gangrape on bus in Tangail

    They later ditched the vehicle near the Roktipara Jamme Mosque in Modhupur and fled.

    The alleged rape victim was rescued and taken to Tangail Sadar General Hospital for tests, police said.

    RELATED STORIES
    His wife left him in Bagerhat after a tiff. He followed her to Dhaka and killed her
    Bagerhat man stabs wife to death in Dhaka
    He came to Dhaka to look for his wife, who left their home after a fight. They later met in Mirpur where he stabbed her
    Level crossing tragedies heighten ordeals of unnoticeable signalmen
    The ordeals of level crossing signalmen
    They face long work hours and the insecurity of a low-paid job despite big responsibility
    US and Canada agree to help Bangladesh manage Rohingya in Bhasan Char
    US, Canada to support Bhasan Char project
    The UN has already included Bhasan Char in the Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya refugees
    Tangail bus ‘gangrape’ victim breaks silence
    Tangail ‘gangrape’ victim speaks out
    The victim is now out of danger, doctors say

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher