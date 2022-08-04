    বাংলা

    Man arrested for robbery, gangrape on bus in Tangail

    Police believe he was part of a gang that took a bus hostage on Tuesday night, robbed the passengers and gangraped a woman

    Tangail Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 August 2022, 09:38 AM
    Updated : 4 August 2022, 09:38 AM

    Police have arrested a man accused of robbery and the gangrape of a woman on a bus in Tangail. They have also recovered three stolen mobile phones in his possession.

    The detainee, Raja Miah, is in his thirties and rented a house in the Tangail New Bus Stand area, according to Tangail Superintendent of Police Sarker Mohammad Kaisar at a press conference on Thursday.

    On Tuesday night, a gang of robbers disguised as passengers boarded an Eagle Paribahan night coach from Kushtia to Dhaka, took control of the vehicle, beat the passengers, stole from them and then gangraped a woman on the bus.

    Around 3 am, the group drove the bus into a sand dune opposite the Roktipara Jamme Mosque in Modhupur and fled.

    Raja was the one who removed the bus driver and took control of the vehicle, law enforcers say.

    Raja is a bus driver and mainly drove the Jhatika Paribahan vehicles on the Dhaka-Tangail route.

    Raja has been taken to court, where law enforcers have petitioned for a seven-day remand to interrogate him, said Md Helal Uddin, chief of Tangail Detective Branch (North).

    Hekmat Ali, a passenger on the bus, filed a case with Modhupur police over the incident. The case accuses around a dozen members of an inter-district robber gang of taking control of the vehicle for three hours.

    The female victim was rescued and taken to Tangail Sadar General Hospital for tests, police said.

    “She is in hospital and health tests are being conducted,” said Khondkar Sadiqur Rahman, caretaker at Tangail Sadar General Hospital.

    RELATED STORIES
    Narayanganj 7-murder case convict Nur Hossain gets life term in arms case
    Nur Hossain gets life in prison in arms case
    The Narayanganj 7-murder case convict will serve the two sentences in the case simultaneously
    As Bangladesh hikes urea prices, minister says agricultural output won't be harmed
    Urea price hike won't affect production: Razzaque
    The agriculture minister allays concerns over food security after the government raised the prices of the most commonly used fertiliser by Tk 6
    Osmani Medical interns call off strike over attack on students, return to work
    Osmani Medical interns call off strike
    The interns had stopped treating patients from Tuesday morning to protest an attack on two students
    Traffic policeman dies after being hit by bus in Mohakhali
    Traffic policeman dies after being hit by bus in Mohakhali
    Abdul Aziz Mollah, 47, was crossing the road near the Mohakhali flyover when a Bikash Paribahan bus ran him over

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher