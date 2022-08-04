Man arrested for robbery, gangrape on bus in Tangail

On Tuesday night, a gang of robbers disguised as passengers boarded an Eagle Paribahan night coach from Kushtia to Dhaka, took control of the vehicle, beat the passengers, stole from them and then gangraped a woman on the bus.

Around 3 am, the group drove the bus into a sand dune opposite the Roktipara Jamme Mosque in Modhupur and fled.

Raja was the one who removed the bus driver and took control of the vehicle, law enforcers say.

Raja is a bus driver and mainly drove the Jhatika Paribahan vehicles on the Dhaka-Tangail route.

Raja has been taken to court, where law enforcers have petitioned for a seven-day remand to interrogate him, said Md Helal Uddin, chief of Tangail Detective Branch (North).