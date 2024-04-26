Scorched for 24 days and counting: Bangladesh boils in longest heatwave 

The relentless heatwave searing Bangladesh has become the longest on record, continuing for 24 days while meteorologists warn it is unlikely to relent anytime soon.
The extreme heat reached the first threshold of mild to moderate heatwave on Mar 31 for the first time this season. Temperatures slightly lowered below the threshold on Apr 9 and 10 and then continued without a break.
“We experience heatwaves in April every year, but its longevity is greater this time,” said meteorologist Shahnaz Sultana.
The previous longest heatwave was recorded for 23 days in 2019. Last year, people suffered from heatwaves for 18 days.
“The heatwave this year may prolong further,” meteorologist Abul Kalam Mallik said.
On Thursday, southeastern districts of Jashore and Chuadanga again reached the very severe level of heatwave with 42.4 and 42.2 degrees Celsius temperatures, respectively.
The highest temperature in Dhaka was 39.1 degrees Celsius.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department said the level of the heatwave was sever in the rest of Khulna Division and the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Manikgonj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Dinajpur and Sayedpur.
It was mild to moderate in Barishal Division and the districts of Dhaka, Madaripur, Kishoreganj, Narsingdi, Bagura, Naogaon, Sirajgonj, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Kurigram, Panchagarh, Mymensingh, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Chandpur, Feni, Bandarban and Noakhali.
Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country on Friday while an increase in humidity will keep causing discomfort.
Temperatures may ease slightly after rains in the northeastern region in the middle of next week.
POWER SUBSTATION IN FLAMES
A power substation in Gazipur caught fire triggered by what the authorities believe excessive heat.
The fire broke out at the Rural Electric Cooperative Association substation at Konabari with a loud sound around 4:30pm.
Although no casualties were reported, the fire generated plenty of smoke.
The workers called the Fire Service and Civil Defence after their failed bid to tame the fire, said Kamal Hossain, deputy general manager at the substation.
The fire may have started from excessive heat and it has damaged a power transformer, Kamal said.
Firefighters on two fire trucks brought the flames under control in half an hour, said Saiful Islam, a warehouse inspector of the Fire Service.
DEADLY, DAMAGING
The ongoing heatwave has caused at least eight deaths so far, with heatstroke the likely reason behind the fatalities.
The deaths prompted the Directorate General of Health Services to issue a set of advice for people to avoid heatstroke and other diseases related to hot weather.
The heat has affected animals and birds as well. Zoo animals were seen resting in water or shed for most of the time.
Poultry farmers reported deaths of chickens from the extreme heat.
Bangladesh Poultry Farmers Association said they lost more than 1 million chickens in the past 10 days because of the heat, which reportedly caused them a loss of Tk 2 billion.
In the 92 tea estates, tea leaves are dying and falling. Workers said they are failing to meet the 24 kg daily target because of the heat.
They said the tea plants are catching diseases while the heat is preventing them from sprouting.
Md Shibli, a leader of Bangladesh Tea Association in Sylhet, said temperatures between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius are the best for tea plants, which can tolerate up to 29 degrees Celsius. Under shed trees, the plants can endure up to 35 degrees Celsius.
The highest temperature in Sylhet on Thursday was 35.1 degrees Celsius. It was 36.2 degrees Celsius in Srimangal.
The government has decided to reopen schools and colleges on Sunday with restrictions on movement under the sun for the students after a break for a week, which kept tens of millions of students away from classrooms after long Eid holidays.
To cover the losses, schools will be open on Saturdays as well from the beginning of May.
Many universities have switched to online classes.