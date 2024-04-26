Scorched for 24 days and counting: Bangladesh boils in longest heatwave 

The relentless heatwave searing Bangladesh has become the longest on record, continuing for 24 days while meteorologists warn it is unlikely to relent anytime soon.

The extreme heat reached the first threshold of mild to moderate heatwave on Mar 31 for the first time this season. Temperatures slightly lowered below the threshold on Apr 9 and 10 and then continued without a break.

“We experience heatwaves in April every year, but its longevity is greater this time,” said meteorologist Shahnaz Sultana.

The previous longest heatwave was recorded for 23 days in 2019. Last year, people suffered from heatwaves for 18 days.

“The heatwave this year may prolong further,” meteorologist Abul Kalam Mallik said.