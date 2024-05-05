Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 05, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

IMF says its mission will visit Pakistan this month to discuss new loan

Pakistan last month completed a short-term $3 billion programme, which helped stave off sovereign default

IMF says its mission will visit Pakistan this month to discuss ne
International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, US, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters

Published : 05 May 2024, 08:40 PM

Updated : 05 May 2024, 08:40 PM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Gradual adjustment would've eased dollar blow: Mashiur
Gradual adjustment would've eased dollar blow: Mashiur
Pakistan's economic conditions show improvement: PM
Pakistan's economic conditions show improvement: PM
Read More
Sundarbans fire ‘contained’
Sundarbans fire ‘contained’
Hamas fires rockets at Israeli army base
Hamas fires rockets at Israeli army base
Mine blasts injure 3 Bangladeshis at Myanmar border
Mine blasts injure 3 Bangladeshis at Myanmar border
Schools reopen as temperatures drop
Schools reopen as temperatures drop
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices

Tawheed Reza Noor

A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
Read More