Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 01, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

IMF emphasises market-based dollar rate again

IMF’s Srinivasan says Bangladesh and other Asian countries should continue to allow the exchange rate to act as a buffer against shocks

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 01 May 2024, 12:47 AM

Updated : 01 May 2024, 12:47 AM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
Where king dollar is causing pain the most
Where king dollar is causing pain the most
Pakistan's economic conditions show improvement: PM
Pakistan's economic conditions show improvement: PM
WB suspends Tanzania tourism fund over abuse allegations
WB suspends Tanzania tourism fund over abuse allegations
Read More
Hasina to hold presser Thursday
Hasina to hold presser Thursday
20 Bangladeshis return from India
20 Bangladeshis return from India
Hamas, Fatah express will for reconciliation: China
Hamas, Fatah express will for reconciliation: China
Columbia University threatens to expel protesters occupying building
Columbia University threatens to expel protesters occupying building
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices

Tawheed Reza Noor

A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
Read More