Sundarbans blaze ‘contained’ on second day as Bangladesh uses helicopter, firebreaks

The authorities claim to have kept the flames under control by using helicopter, firebreaks

The forest fire in Amarbunia, located within the Chandpai range of Sundarbans' eastern zone in Bagerhat, has continued into its second day but has been reportedly controlled.

While the fire has not been completely extinguished, the Forest Department said that it was brought under control on Sunday thanks to the combined efforts of the navy, coastguards, fire service, and forest guards.

Bangladesh Navy deployed a helicopter in the afternoon to assist in dousing the flames with water.

According to the Forest Department, five units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence were working to extinguish the fire by sprinkling water from Sunday morning. The navy and the coast guard joined the efforts later.

Local villagers were also helping the Forest Department to put out the fire.

Dipankar Bar, a spokesman for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, confirmed that the fire was controlled by the forest department around 1pm, though efforts were ongoing.

According to the ministry, the fire was confined to the forest floor and did not reach the treetops or branches.

Firebreaks were created by digging to keep the fire under control.

The fire spread over an area of about 1.61 hectares. Officials could not determine the cause of the fire and the damage.

Conservator of Forest Mihir Kumar Dey of the Khulna office of the Forest Department and Bagerhat Deputy Commissioner Khalid Hossain were among top officials who visited the site.

After the fire broke out on Saturday afternoon, villagers and forest guards rushed to the site with water-filled pitchers to fight the flames.

Saiful Islam, chairman of Nishanbaria Union Council of Morrelganj Upazila, said he saw at least 50 places were on fire.

“We don’t see large flames now. There is smoke in some places. And we are spraying water wherever we see smoke,” he said.

Conservator of Forests Mihir said the first thing to do to control a forest fire is to cut firebreaks and keep the fire within certain limits. “That work was done in the morning. Later, extinguishing work was conducted in the area surrounded by the firebreaks.”

“However, there are a lot of dry leaves lying inside the forest. Even if the fire is extinguished, after two-three hours, the fire can rekindle inside the dry leaves. Now there are no flames as such, but smoke is visible in some places.”

The forest conservator said that the fire area should be kept under observation for the next two to three days.

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change said that even though the fire was under control, the flame is spreading through the roots of the trees under the soil. “So the fire has to be extinguished with caution,” it said.

It also said that the firefighting activities will continue there for the next few days.

"Because forest fires can re-emerge and spread at any time after they seem to be extinguished or controlled for the time being."

Besides, an Air Force helicopter also helped in extinguishing the fire by sprinkling water from above, the statement said.