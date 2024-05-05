3 Bangladeshis injured in mine explosions along Myanmar border in Bandarban

All of them crossed the border into Myanmar illegally to bring cattle, a public representative says

Three Bangladeshis have been injured in two separate incidents of landmine explosions at Naikhongchhari in Bandarban along the Myanmar border.

Two people were injured in the first blast near border pillar No. 47 in the Fultali area on Saturday night and the second explosion in the same area injured a third person on Sunday morning, said Nurul Absar Emon, chairman of Naikhongchhari Sadar Union Council.

All of them crossed the border into Myanmar illegally to bring cattle, Absar said.

The injured are Md Rafique from Ramu in Cox’s Bazar, Mohammad Abdullah of Garjania, and Rashid Ahmed of Kachchhapia.

One of the explosions caused dismemberment of Abdullah’ss both legs. He was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital in a critical condition.

The two others were transferred to Cox’s Bazar District Hospital.

Md Ashikur Rahman, resident medical officer of the district hospital, said one of the injured was brought in a critical condition on Saturday night and the other on Sunday morning.

Saber Ahmed, member of Naikhongchhari Sadar Union, said Border Guard Bangladesh strengthened security along the border.

Bangladeshis experienced casualties in mine blasts along the Myanmar border several times in the recent years amid intense fighting between the Myanmar military and rebels in the Rahine state.