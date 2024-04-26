Bangladesh criticises US human rights report as based on 'unfounded allegations'

The foreign ministry has dismissed the US annual country report on human rights in Bangladesh, describing it as reliant on “unfounded allegations.”
According to the ministry, the report draws primarily on assumptions and unsubstantiated claims from both local and international non-government organisations, including anonymous sources.
“Regrettably, many of the improvements and achievements of the government have not been acknowledged in the report. On the other hand, isolated and unfounded allegations continue to be flagged as part of a systematic trend,” the ministry said.
The State Department's report, released on Monday, asserts that there were no significant improvements in Bangladesh’s human rights situation in 2023.
It cites severe human rights issues such as credible reports of arbitrary or unlawful killings, including extrajudicial killings; enforced disappearance; torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by the government; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; arbitrary arrest or detention; serious problems with the independence of the judiciary; political prisoners or detainees; transnational repression against individuals in another country.
Seheli Sabrin, spokesperson for the foreign ministry, came up with the reaction on Thursday and clarified that former prime minister Khaleda Zia, though convicted and with a suspended sentence, is "definitely not under any form of 'house arrest'.”
”A thorough reading of the Report would make it evident that it is replete with references to individual reported or alleged incidents that were used to draw broad, generalised inferences,” the foreign ministry said.
“It is also apparent that the Report mostly relies on assumptions and unsubstantiated allegations drawn from local and international non-government organisations (including anonymous sources), many of which are supported by the US government or related entities. As such, some of the inherent and evident biases in the reporting pattern are quite evident.”
While the report alleges the law enforcement for use of excessive force in some cases, it “fails to reflect the violence and vandalism perpetrated by BNP and its political allies, which often disrupted lives of general people and resulted in damage of public and private property”, the ministry said.
“It is ironic that when the State was engaged in protecting public life, order and property against such orchestrated campaign, it has been held responsible in the Report for even taking recourse to some lawful actions and remedies.”
Seheli said the report continues to term the Rohingya people as ‘refugees’ or ‘stateless persons’, thus “undermining their legitimate claims to be recognised as the citizens or residents of Myanmar”.
“In general, the Government of Bangladesh takes note of the overall Report and looks forward to remaining engaged with the UN Human Rights mechanisms, the US and other international partners, and stakeholders towards upholding its commitment to ensure the full enjoyment of human rights by all citizens under any circumstances.”