Bangladesh criticises US human rights report as based on 'unfounded allegations'

According to the ministry, the report draws primarily on assumptions and unsubstantiated claims from both local and international non-government organisations, including anonymous sources.

“​Regrettably, many of the improvements and achievements of the government have not been acknowledged in the report. On the other hand, isolated and unfounded allegations continue to be flagged as part of a systematic trend,” the ministry said.

The State Department's report, released on Monday, asserts that there were no significant improvements in Bangladesh’s human rights situation in 2023.

It cites severe human rights issues such as credible reports of arbitrary or unlawful killings, including extrajudicial killings; enforced disappearance; torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by the government; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; arbitrary arrest or detention; serious problems with the independence of the judiciary; political prisoners or detainees; transnational repression against individuals in another country.

Seheli Sabrin, spokesperson for the foreign ministry, came up with the reaction on Thursday and clarified that former prime minister Khaleda Zia, though convicted and with a suspended sentence, is "definitely not under any form of 'house arrest'.”

​”A thorough reading of the Report would make it evident that it is replete with references to individual reported or alleged incidents that were used to draw broad, generalised inferences,” the foreign ministry said.