India to keep ‘close watch’ on first China-Bangladesh military exercise

As Bangladesh and China are set to hold their first joint military exercise, India says it will keep a ‘close watch’ on the training as it does in case of other developments in the region.

Citing the Chinese Ministry of National Defence, Xinhua news agency on Thursday said the Chinese People's Liberation Army will dispatch a contingent to Bangladesh in early May to participate in the joint training.

This joint training, based on United Nations peacekeeping anti-terrorism operations, will involve both sides utilising an integrated training approach, according to the report.

They will jointly organise exercises such as the rescue of hostages on buses and the clean-up of terrorist camps, Xinhua said.