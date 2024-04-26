India to keep ‘close watch’ on first China-Bangladesh military exercise

As Bangladesh and China are set to hold their first joint military exercise, India says it will keep a ‘close watch’ on the training as it does in case of other developments in the region.
Citing the Chinese Ministry of National Defence, Xinhua news agency on Thursday said the Chinese People's Liberation Army will dispatch a contingent to Bangladesh in early May to participate in the joint training.
This joint training, based on United Nations peacekeeping anti-terrorism operations, will involve both sides utilising an integrated training approach, according to the report.
They will jointly organise exercises such as the rescue of hostages on buses and the clean-up of terrorist camps, Xinhua said.
This marks the first joint training ever between the Chinese and Bangladeshi armies, the Chinese defence ministry said, noting that such activity is conducive to “enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between the two militaries and deepening practical exchanges and cooperation”.
Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson for the Indian external affairs ministry, faced questions on the report in his regular press briefing on Thursday.
He said: “Regarding your questions about joint military exercise, as you heard me speak about it several times from this podium: We keep a close watch on all developments that happen in our neighbourhood and beyond, which impact our interests, economic and security interests and we take appropriate measures accordingly.”