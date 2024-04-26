    বাংলা

    India to keep ‘close watch’ on first China-Bangladesh military exercise

    The Chinese People's Liberation Army will dispatch a contingent to Bangladesh in early May to participate in the joint training, Xinhua reports

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 April 2024, 07:13 PM
    Updated : 25 April 2024, 07:13 PM

    As Bangladesh and China are set to hold their first joint military exercise, India says it will keep a ‘close watch’ on the training as it does in case of other developments in the region.

    Citing the Chinese Ministry of National Defence, Xinhua news agency on Thursday said the Chinese People's Liberation Army will dispatch a contingent to Bangladesh in early May to participate in the joint training.

    This joint training, based on United Nations peacekeeping anti-terrorism operations, will involve both sides utilising an integrated training approach, according to the report.

    They will jointly organise exercises such as the rescue of hostages on buses and the clean-up of terrorist camps, Xinhua said.

    This marks the first joint training ever between the Chinese and Bangladeshi armies, the Chinese defence ministry said, noting that such activity is conducive to “enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between the two militaries and deepening practical exchanges and cooperation”.

    Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson for the Indian external affairs ministry, faced questions on the report in his regular press briefing on Thursday.

    He said: “Regarding your questions about joint military exercise, as you heard me speak about it several times from this podium: We keep a close watch on all developments that happen in our neighbourhood and beyond, which impact our interests, economic and security interests and we take appropriate measures accordingly.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh limits train speeds over fear of tracks bent by extreme heat
    Limits on train speeds over tracks bent by heat
    An ongoing heatwave is baking Bangladesh with scorching temperatures
    Gateman arrested in train accident case that killed 6 in Feni
    Gateman arrested in train accident case that killed 6
    The railway authorities filed two cases with the Laksam GRP Police Station in Cumilla naming two gatemen
    An Apple smartwatch is displayed as customers visit the Apple store in New York, US, December 26, 2023.
    Apple asks US appeals court to reverse Apple Watch import ban
    Apple told the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that the US International Trade Commission's decision was based on a "series of substantively defective patent rulings"
    Wives of BNP leaders ‘avoid’ Indian sarees, claims Rizvi
    BNP leaders' wives avoid Indian sarees: Rizvi
    Rizvi said his wife received an Indian saree from his uncle, which was later used for Kantha

    Opinion

    A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp