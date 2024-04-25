Heatwave: Jagannath University closes in-person classes, exams indefinitely

The Jagannath University administration has suspended in-person classes and examinations indefinitely as the scorching summer heat has yet to ease, even after it shifted to online classes for a week.

All in-person classes and exams will be suspended until further notice in consideration of the health of students amid the ongoing heatwaves sweeping across the country. Online classes and other activities will continue as usual, the university’s public relations office said in a notice on Thursday.

The authorities also asked students to follow health protocols amid the searing heat.

When asked about the operation of university buses, Transport Pool Administrator Dr Siddharth Bhowmik said, “I’ve seen the notice just now. The transport sector will publicise its decision through another notice soon.”