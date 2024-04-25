Heatwave: Jagannath University closes in-person classes, exams indefinitely

The Jagannath University administration has suspended in-person classes and examinations indefinitely as the scorching summer heat has yet to ease, even after it shifted to online classes for a week.
All in-person classes and exams will be suspended until further notice in consideration of the health of students amid the ongoing heatwaves sweeping across the country. Online classes and other activities will continue as usual, the university’s public relations office said in a notice on Thursday.
The authorities also asked students to follow health protocols amid the searing heat.
When asked about the operation of university buses, Transport Pool Administrator Dr Siddharth Bhowmik said, “I’ve seen the notice just now. The transport sector will publicise its decision through another notice soon.”
The rising temperatures since the beginning of the Bangla New Year have disrupted public life for a week. Weather forecasts indicate little possibility of relief from the heat any time soon.
The current heatwave may last until May 4-5, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department Director Azizur Rahman. However, he added that the mercury will not climb past 42 degrees Celsius during this time.
The highest temperature recorded over the summer so far was 42.6 degrees Celsius in Jashore on Apr 20. Dhaka had registered a temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius that day.
Amid the scorching heat, deaths due to heatstroke are being reported across the country. The government is conducting campaigns to raise awareness.