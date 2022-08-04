Tangail bus ‘gangrape’ victim breaks silence

The rape victim, who was admitted to the Tangail 250-bed General Hospital for treatment and is under police protection, said the robbers boarded the night coach from three separate locations.

One of them even got into an argument with the bus conductor over seating, she said.

“I boarded the bus in Kushtia,” the victim said. “We arrived at a Sirajganj hotel around 11:30 am. After dinner, the bus set off again. About five minutes later, three young men stood up. They were about 20-22 years of age.”

“They told the driver more of their group would board. Four more got on at another location. One of them said more of their group were waiting on the road. Six more got on while we were still in Sirajganj. They occupied seats in the back.”

The woman, who says she is the wife of a transport worker, said: “I had two seats to myself. One was empty. If any women boarded, they would be allowed to sit. Otherwise, it would stay empty. One of them tried to sit next to me and the conductor made him get up. Then the conductor came and sat next to me. They argued about that.”