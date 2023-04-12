Registration of Hajj pilgrims ends, quota yet to be filled

Bangladesh has yet to fulfil the quota for Hajj registrations even after authorities extended the deadline eight times.

As many as 127,198 pilgrims from Bangladesh are allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia for the annual Islamic ritual this year. They include 15,000 pilgrims who will travel under the government's travel package, while the other trips are managed by privately-run Hajj travel agencies.

The registration began on Feb 8 and ended on Tuesday, Apr 11 after eight extensions of the deadline.

The government had to extend the registration deadline as demand fell after the price of the Hajj package went up by Tk 150,000-Tk 200,000.

Only 119,695 pilgrims have registered for the pilgrimage so far.

Among them, 10,035 registered under the government's travel package, while 109,660 pilgrims registered under privately-run Hajj travel agencies. Another 7,503 pilgrims are needed to fulfil the quota.