Bogura court sentences 4 to death for rape and murder of a child

A Bogura tribunal has sentenced four people to death for the rape and murder of 7-year-old Mahi Umme Tabassum.

Judge Noor Mohammad Shahriar Kabir of the Bogura Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 delivered the verdict in the case on Sunday. Each of the convicts was also fined Tk 100,000.

The death row convicts are Bappi Ahmed, 24, Kamal Pasha, 37, Shamim Reza and Lavlu Sheikh, 23. All four were in court to hear the verdict.

Tabassum’s parents Belal Hossain Khokon and Marium Daisy are natives of Nasratpur Village in Dhanut Upazila, but worked in a garment factory in Dhaka. Their daughter stayed with her grandfather Abdus Sobur and studied in Grade II at the Panchthupi-Nasratpur Government Primary School.

On Dec 14, 2020, a two-day Islamic congregation started near Tabassum’s grandfather’s house. Tabassum accompanied her grandfather and aunt to the event. Around 10 am, she went to buy sweets from a store next to the stage.

Bappi, a college student working as a volunteer at the event, promised to buy her peanuts and took her to the local Hajji Kazem Zubeda Technical College where he and his friends raped the child. Bappi had a feud with Tabassum’s father.