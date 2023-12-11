EC publishes final list of polling centres for 300 constituencies

The Election Commission has begun to publish the final list of poll centres for each of the 300 constituencies in the upcoming 12th national parliamentary elections.
The voting will be held on Jan 7.
The authorities must publish the final list of poll centres at least 25 days before the voting day through a government gazette, as per the Representation of the People Order (RPO).
The Kazi Habibul Awal-led commission already approved the final list of poll centres for all constituencies and the EC secretariat started to publish the gazette on Dec 4.
The parliamentary seat-based gazettes include the names and serial numbers of the centres, the number of polling booths, voter areas, and number of total voters including male, female and third gender voters.
With the polls coming up, the EC published a draft list of poll centres on Aug 16 and objections were settled on Sept 11. The tentative number of polling centres was mentioned as 42,103 and the polling booths 261,912.
The total number of voters across the country stands at 119.6 million including 60 million male, 58.9 million women and 852 third gender voters.
Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said that ‘fake ballot, vote rigging, ballot snatching, and use of money and muscle-power’ could impact the election.
He also sought assistance from everyone to ensure the election code of conduct was followed strictly and urged them to unite to prevent any sabotage.
The CEC said the voters must go to the poll centres without any hesitation and choose their public representatives on Jan 7.