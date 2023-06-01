Turkish President Erdogan phones Hasina, vows to strengthen bilateral ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has phoned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after securing his third term in office and expressed hope to take the existing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Turkey to a new height.
The two leaders exchanged greetings in a phone conversation at around 11:15 pm on Wednesday night.
Erdogan called and spoke with Hasina for about 10 minutes, according to the PM’s Press Wing. Hasina congratulated Erdogan on his re-election and expressed her happiness.
Hasina reiterated that the people of Bangladesh would remain steadfast in standing by the people of Turkey at any time of need, as during the February 2023 earthquake.
Erdogan expressed his gratitude to the people of Bangladesh for being with the people of Turkey in celebration of his victory. He also wished to further strengthen the ties between the people of the two countries.
Hasina conveyed her best wishes to Erdogan and his family members and wished continued peace, progress, and prosperity through him to the people of Turkey.