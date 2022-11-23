Robbery gone wrong: Grandchildren implicated in septuagenarian's murder in Chawkbazar

After arresting five people for the murder of 78-year-old Mansur Ali at Old Dhaka’s Khaze Dewan Road, police say the victim's grandchildren abbetted the robbery which led to his death.

The detainees were identified as Mansur’s grandson Shahadat Mubin Alvi, 20, his granddaughter Anika Tabassum, 23, Anika’s friend Raju, 22, and Raju’s younger brothers Raihan, 20, and Sayeed.

They were arrested in the Bakshibazar, Munshiganj and Chandpur areas on Tuesday night.

Anika is a student at a private dental medical college while her brother Alvi studies at a higher secondary school, said Biplob Bijoy Talukdar, joint commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.