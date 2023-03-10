What could have caused the deadly Siddique Bazar explosion, and how to prevent it in future?

It has been three days since the explosion that left 22 people killed, and scores injured at Old Dhaka’s Siddique Bazar, but the investigators have yet to come up with a definitive cause or source of the deadly blast.

Explosives experts confirmed that the evidence collected from the scene does not indicate any act of sabotage.

On Thursday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal also said the investigators found no traces that could indicate an act of subversion.

He could not confirm the source or cause of the explosion either.

“We are still working on it. But we’re yet to draw a conclusion about what caused the explosion,” he said while speaking to journalists.