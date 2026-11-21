Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has said honouring Bangladesh's freedom fighters is a responsibility of the state, pledging continued support for veterans and their families while reaffirming his government's commitment to building a self-respecting nation.

He made the remarks at a reception for decorated freedom fighters and their descendants at the Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment on Saturday, marking Armed Forces Day.

“I believe this is a duty the state owes to the freedom fighters. By honouring you, the state has sought to fulfil that duty, at least to some extent,” Tarique said.

The prime minister thanked the Armed Forces Division for organising the annual reception, describing the veterans as “living legends” whose contributions deserved recognition.

“Many of our heroic freedom fighters are now weary with age. Yet even in the twilight of their lives, the spirit of independence still shines brightly in their eyes,” he said.

Tarique said the government was determined to restore Bangladesh's standing internationally.

“The brave freedom fighters courageously secured an independent Bangladesh for us. The present government is determined to re-establish today's Bangladesh, now free from fascism, as an exemplary and self-respecting nation in the eyes of the world.”

He also pledged that the state would continue supporting freedom fighters and their families within its means.

Reflecting on their sacrifices, Tarique said the distinction of fighting for independence and achieving victory was greater than any formal gallantry award.

“Not everyone has the opportunity, in a single lifetime, to fight for their nation's independence and emerge victorious. That is what makes our freedom fighters truly exceptional.”

The prime minister said he was proud to attend the reception as the son of a freedom fighter, referring to his father, Ziaur Rahman, as a former member of the armed forces.

He also highlighted measures taken by previous BNP governments, including the establishment of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs under former prime minister Khaleda Zia in 2001 and the enactment of the National Freedom Fighters Council Act in 2002.

Earlier, President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Tarique laid wreaths at Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment to mark Armed Forces Day.

Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony said the prime minister exchanged greetings with decorated freedom fighters and their descendants before joining them for tea.

Around 101 decorated freedom fighters and their descendants attended the reception, including Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikrom, and relatives of the seven Bir Sreshtho recipients.

The three service chiefs, Defence Advisor retired brigadier general AKM Shamsul Islam and senior military and civilian officials were also present.

Bangladesh observes Armed Forces Day on Nov 21 to commemorate the coordinated offensive launched by the army, navy and air force against Pakistani forces in 1971.