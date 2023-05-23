    বাংলা

    Bangladesh lifts VAT on metro rail tickets for a year

    The move comes as part of an effort to popularise the mode of transport

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 May 2023, 01:28 PM
    Updated : 23 May 2023, 01:28 PM

    The government has waived value added tax on metro rail tickets for a year to ‘ease travelling cost’ for the public transport.

    In a recent special order, the National Board of Revenue removed VAT on metro rail tickets until Jun 30, 2024.

    The government has yet to impose VAT on the tickets since the service was launched in December last year, according to an NBR official.

    The NBR said in the order that metro rail would play a ‘significant role’ in resolving traffic jams in the city and help in saving work hours.

    It also said the move was made in an effort to popularise the mode of transport in the initial stages.

