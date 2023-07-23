Three burnt as gas leak sparks fire in Narayanganj home

Three people, including a child, were burnt in a fire caused by a gas cylinder leak at a house in Narayanganj’s Fatullah Upazila.

The incident took place around 2:30 am on Sunday at Fatullah's Bashmuli area, police said.

The victims, identified as Alam, 35, Ramzan, 22, and Rifat, 12, were rushed to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka afterwards.