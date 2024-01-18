Ferry operations along Daulatdia-Paturia resume after 6-hour fog disruption

Authorities said that the utility ferry capsized after a collision with a cargo ship. But survivors offered a differing account
Ferry operations on the Daulatdia-Paturia route across the Padma have resumed after a six-hour disruption due to heavy fog.
Normal service started when the fog cleared around 7:30 am on Thursday, according to Shah Md Khaled Nawaz, BIWTC's deputy general manager in Aricha.
Ferry crossings along the route were suspended around 1:30 am to avoid accidents due to a lack of visibility. At the time, two ferries were stranded mid-river but the vessels returned to the jetty in the morning.
Due to the disruption, drivers and passengers endured a lengthy wait at the terminals in the chilling cold.