    Ferry operations along Daulatdia-Paturia resume after 6-hour fog disruption

    Two ferries were stranded mid-river in the middle of the night but returned to the jetty in the morning

    Rajbari Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Jan 2024, 05:44 AM
    Updated : 18 Jan 2024, 05:44 AM

    Ferry operations on the Daulatdia-Paturia route across the Padma have resumed after a six-hour disruption due to heavy fog.

    Normal service started when the fog cleared around 7:30 am on Thursday, according to Shah Md Khaled Nawaz, BIWTC's deputy general manager in Aricha.

    Ferry crossings along the route were suspended around 1:30 am to avoid accidents due to a lack of visibility. At the time, two ferries were stranded mid-river but the vessels returned to the jetty in the morning.

    Due to the disruption, drivers and passengers endured a lengthy wait at the terminals in the chilling cold.

