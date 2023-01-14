Pandora Credit putting people in traps with easy loan offers

A Facebook advertisement piqued the interest of Chattogram resident Shakil Ahmed Khan. It offered small loans on easy terms. He was amazed to receive money through the mobile financial service.

He paid off the loan along with interest but Pandora Credit, the app-based loan service, pressed him for more money.

Scammers at Pandora Credit took control of his mobile phone, went through his wife’s photos and made “offensive edits” to them to send them through WhatsApp and threaten Shakil.

In Chattogram, the cybercrime section of the counter-terrorism unit under Chattogram Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch is investigating several complaints like the one Shakil filed.

The personal information of whoever downloaded the app on their phones is getting transferred to the scammers as soon as they agree to the terms and conditions.

Investigators have said the app offered profitable deals to lure in people. Because such apps are managed from abroad through local agents, it is tough to catch the main people behind the scams.