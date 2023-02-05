    বাংলা

    Bangladesh opens doors for 2,970 more Rohingya people

    Authorities confirmed that at least two-thirds of the 2970 fresh refuge seekers were already registered with different camps located in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazilas

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Feb 2023, 12:40 PM
    Updated : 5 Feb 2023, 12:40 PM

    At least 180 Rohingya people of 35 families have been relocated to a transit refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya area from their temporary shelter in Bandarban’s Ghumdhum Union Parishad office.

    The Rohingya families, along with 2,790 other Rohingya men, women and children, took refuge in the temporary shelter last month when a fire burnt down their camp on the zero point of the district’s Tambru borderline following a firefight between two rival groups in Myanmar.

    Bangladesh authorities said insurgent groups Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army and the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation were engaged in “intermittent shooting”, causing a death and an injury.

    Border guards on the Bangladesh side earlier said the Rohingya families that fled from the camp would be sent back to the zero point once the situation calmed down.

    Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Md Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury on Sunday said that the 35 families were relocated to a transit camp near the Kutupalong area in Ukhiya, based on a decision made by the National Task Force formed to deal with the fresh refugees.

    “We’ll coordinate the relocation of the remaining Rohingya people soon,” he said.

    Mizanur also confirmed that 23 of the 35 families have already been registered with different refugee camps, and the remaining 12 unregistered families are being processed now.

    He also said two-thirds of the 2,970 fresh refuge seekers were already registered with different camps in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazilas.

    “The registered families will be moved to their designated camps while we will decide where to accommodate the newly registered ones."

    Mizanur also said the task force issued an alert for the law enforcement agencies to find out if any fresh refugees have ties to criminal and subversive activities.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh insists on apology for 1971 genocide as Pakistan seeks to repair relations
    Dhaka insists on Pakistan apology for genocide
    Hina Rabbani Khar calls for efforts to improve relations in a meeting with AK Abdul Momen in Sri Lanka
    New draft BTRC regulations for social media, data protection law are matters of concern, says US Ambassador Haas
    Draft data protection law is a matter of concern: US ambassador
    Stressing that accepting criticism is a hallmark of a strong democracy, Peter Haas said the US is concerned about the broad dentitions of the draft online platform regulations
    Hindu idols at 14 temples vandalised in one night in Thakurgaon
    14 temples vandalised overnight in Thakurgaon
    The local Hindu people are unsettled by the hate attack
    Police arrest 5 over gang-rape of Jashore woman who came to Dhaka
    Police arrest 5 in Dhaka gang-rape case
    The incident occurred on Jan 25 but came to light on Saturday

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher