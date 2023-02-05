Bangladesh opens doors for 2,970 more Rohingya people

At least 180 Rohingya people of 35 families have been relocated to a transit refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya area from their temporary shelter in Bandarban’s Ghumdhum Union Parishad office.

The Rohingya families, along with 2,790 other Rohingya men, women and children, took refuge in the temporary shelter last month when a fire burnt down their camp on the zero point of the district’s Tambru borderline following a firefight between two rival groups in Myanmar.

Bangladesh authorities said insurgent groups Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army and the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation were engaged in “intermittent shooting”, causing a death and an injury.