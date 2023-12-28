    বাংলা

    Public holiday declared on election day

    The previous two election days fell on weekends, but Jan 7 is a Sunday

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 Dec 2023, 02:30 PM
    Updated : 28 Dec 2023, 02:30 PM

    At the behest of the Election Commission, the Ministry of Public Administration has declared a public holiday on Jan 7, the day of the 12th national election.

    A notice was issued on Thursday.

    At the request of the Election Commission, all public, semi-public, autonomous and private offices, institutions and organisations will be closed to allow all employees to exercise their voting rights across the country, the notice said.

    Private and public educational institutions will also be shut for the occasion.

    Jan 7 falls on a Sunday next year. The public holiday will result in a three-day weekend.

    12th Parliamentary Election
