Chittagong Port moves to scrap Navy deal over stalled Tk 3bn Ladia jetty

Chittagong Port Authority is moving to cancel an agreement with the Bangladesh Navy to build a heavy-lift cargo jetty at Laldia after a year without visible progress on the Tk 2.998 billion project.

The development was outlined in a working paper presented at the fifth meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Undertakings at parliament on Monday.

The jetty, planned for Block A of Laldia, is intended to expand the port’s capacity to handle heavy cargo.

The Navy was assigned to implement the project under a memorandum of understanding signed with the port authority on Sept 10, 2025, with construction expected to be finished by December 2026.

With no visible progress since the project began, the Ministry of Shipping issued fresh instructions on Sept 14, directing the port authority to implement the project using its own funds and invite open tenders under Rule 26(2) of the Public Procurement Rules 2025.

The authority wrote to the ministry on Sept 28, requesting that it convey the cancellation proposal to the Navy through the Armed Forces Division.

Asked about the matter, Chittagong Port Authority Secretary Syed Refayet Hamim said: “The project is under implementation. Nothing has been finalised yet.”

On the proposed cancellation of the agreement, he said: “The process is ongoing.”

The working paper did not specify when the cancellation process would be completed, a fresh tender issued, or construction started.

The parliamentary committee also reviewed the financial management, operations, and audit reports of Chattogram, Mongla and Payra ports.

A parliament secretariat statement said the meeting stressed proper use of public funds, transparency and accountability in port projects.

It was chaired by committee chief Nurul Islam Moni, the chief whip of parliament.