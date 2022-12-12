Policeman withdrawn for harassing journalist outside parliament

A policeman has been removed from duty for harassing a journalist outside the parliament building at Dhaka's Manik Mia Avenue.
Constable Shahinur Rahman has been attached to the police lines and will face disciplinary action, according to Farooq Hossain, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Saeed Arman, a senior reporter for Nagorik TV, was reporting on the resignations of the BNP's lawmakers from parliament on Sunday when Constable Shahinur snatched his microphone.
A video clip of the policeman impeding Arman's coverage later went viral on social media.
The Dhaka Reporters Unity issued a statement on the incident, describing it as an "obstacle to free and independent journalism".
“The DMP commissioner has been informed of the matter. Immediate action has been taken against Shahinur Rahman for his unprofessional conduct,” said Farooq.