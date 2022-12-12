Policeman withdrawn for harassing journalist outside parliament

A policeman has been removed from duty for harassing a journalist outside the parliament building at Dhaka's Manik Mia Avenue.

Constable Shahinur Rahman has been attached to the police lines and will face disciplinary action, according to Farooq Hossain, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Saeed Arman, a senior reporter for Nagorik TV, was reporting on the resignations of the BNP's lawmakers from parliament on Sunday when Constable Shahinur snatched his microphone.