    বাংলা

    Bodies of missing trader, UP member recovered, taking Munshiganj boat capsize toll to 4

    The bodies of two girls killed in the accident were previously recovered

    Munshiganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Dec 2023, 07:24 AM
    Updated : 19 Dec 2023, 07:24 AM

    Authorities have recovered the bodies of a trader and a UP member who went missing after a passenger trawler sank in a tributary of the Padma River near Hasail after it was hit by a bulk carrier in Munshiganj’s Tongibari on Saturday.

    The bodies were recovered near Char Hasail and Chousar around 7:45 am on Tuesday, said Molla Sayeb Ali, chief of Tongibari Police Station.

    The dead were identified as trader Mahfuzur Rahman Rana and Malkhanagar Union Council ward No. 5 member Harun or Rashid.

    Locals informed the police after they saw the bodies floating on the Padma River, the police officer said. Police then recovered the bodies.

    The passenger boat was heading towards Hasail market from the Miabari pier of Char Hasail on Saturday evening when the disaster struck.

    Most of the passengers swam to the shore but two girls, Fahiza Akter and Shefa Akter died in the incident.

    Locals said that five members of Mahfuzur Rahman Rana’s family were onboard when the trawler capsized. Rana’s wife and two others were rescued but his cousin Shefa Akter, a sixth grader, died. Rana and Harun had gone missing.

    The capsized 56-foot-long trawler was recovered by the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority [BIWTA] using a crane around 1:30 pm on Sunday, 19 hours after the accident occurred.

    RELATED STORIES
    Two passengers still missing a day after deadly Munshiganj boat capsize
    2 still missing day after Munshiganj boat capsize
    Two girls have died in the accident in a tributary of the Padma River
    Two children dead as boat sinks with dozens of passengers in Munshiganj
    2 children die as boat sinks in Munshiganj
    A collision with a goods vessel in Tongibari causes the disaster
    Dense fog disrupts ferry services on Daulatdia-Paturia route for over 8 hours
    Fog halts ferry services on Padma route for over 8 hours
    Services were suspended overnight for safety reasons before resuming in the morning when the fog cleared
    Four of a family burnt after explosion sparks fire in Munshiganj house
    Four of a family injured after blast in Munshiganj house
    Three of them, including two women, are undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina burn institute

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury