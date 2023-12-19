Bodies of missing trader, UP member recovered, taking Munshiganj boat capsize toll to 4

Authorities have recovered the bodies of a trader and a UP member who went missing after a passenger trawler sank in a tributary of the Padma River near Hasail after it was hit by a bulk carrier in Munshiganj’s Tongibari on Saturday.

The bodies were recovered near Char Hasail and Chousar around 7:45 am on Tuesday, said Molla Sayeb Ali, chief of Tongibari Police Station.

The dead were identified as trader Mahfuzur Rahman Rana and Malkhanagar Union Council ward No. 5 member Harun or Rashid.