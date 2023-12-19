Bodies of missing trader, UP member recovered, taking Munshiganj boat capsize toll to 4

Authorities have recovered the bodies of a trader and a UP member who went missing after a passenger trawler sank in a tributary of the Padma River near Hasail after it was hit by a bulk carrier in Munshiganj’s Tongibari on Saturday.
The bodies were recovered near Char Hasail and Chousar around 7:45 am on Tuesday, said Molla Sayeb Ali, chief of Tongibari Police Station.
The dead were identified as trader Mahfuzur Rahman Rana and Malkhanagar Union Council ward No. 5 member Harun or Rashid.
Locals informed the police after they saw the bodies floating on the Padma River, the police officer said. Police then recovered the bodies.
The passenger boat was heading towards Hasail market from the Miabari pier of Char Hasail on Saturday evening when the disaster struck.
Most of the passengers swam to the shore but two girls, Fahiza Akter and Shefa Akter died in the incident.
Locals said that five members of Mahfuzur Rahman Rana’s family were onboard when the trawler capsized. Rana’s wife and two others were rescued but his cousin Shefa Akter, a sixth grader, died. Rana and Harun had gone missing.
The capsized 56-foot-long trawler was recovered by the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority [BIWTA] using a crane around 1:30 pm on Sunday, 19 hours after the accident occurred.