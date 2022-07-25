Hasina orders more cost-cutting measures as the dollar crisis lingers on

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered more measures to cut spending amid a shortage of the US dollar fuelled by high import costs due to the Russia-Ukraine war amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has already postponed many projects, halted needless foreign trips of public servants, cut fuel allocation for them, and brought back rolling power outages as part of desperate efforts to ease pressure on the foreign currency reserves.

She issued several other instructions at the cabinet meeting on Monday. Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said she ordered officials to cut costs of projects.