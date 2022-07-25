July 25 2022

    বাংলা

    Hasina orders more cost-cutting measures as the dollar crisis lingers on

    For government purchases, she says only the urgently needed goods will be bought now

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 July 2022, 3:28 PM
    Updated : 25 July 2022, 3:28 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered more measures to cut spending amid a shortage of the US dollar fuelled by high import costs due to the Russia-Ukraine war amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    The government has already postponed many projects, halted needless foreign trips of public servants, cut fuel allocation for them, and brought back rolling power outages as part of desperate efforts to ease pressure on the foreign currency reserves.

    She issued several other instructions at the cabinet meeting on Monday. Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said she ordered officials to cut costs of projects.

    The government has categorised the projects as A, B and C, based on their priority, according to him. The projects listed in the A category will be implemented fully. Authorities will be able to spend up to 75 percent of the allocation for the B category projects. The C category projects will remain halted for now.

    For government purchase, Hasina said only the urgently needed goods will be bought now. Other procurements will be suspended, said Anwarul.

    No foreign travel on the public purse will be allowed now. Officials may travel abroad if a contractor agrees to pay the bills.

    “She [Hasina] repeatedly asked all for a little help, to refrain from unnecessary spending on energy, because we don’t know what lies ahead of us. A deal [to reopen ports for grain export] was signed the day before yesterday, and yesterday Ukraine’s Odesa port was bombed.”

    “We can’t control these events. However, the government is trying to bring fuel, food and fertilisers from different sources,” the secretary said.

    He said the prime minister also emphasised increasing the production of crops.

    RELATED STORIES
    Missing North South University student found dead in Gazipur
    Missing NSU student found dead
    Police recover his body from the Turag river
    Student knifed to death at Shahjalal University in Sylhet
    Student stabbed to death at SUST
    The attackers could not be identified immediately
    Government says northeast floods cost Bangladesh economy Tk 868 billion
    Floods cause Tk 868bn damage
    Nearly 7.28 million people were stranded away from home in makeshift shelters
    Hasina: officials must explain plane collisions at Dhaka airport hangar
    PM: explain plane collisions at hangar
    There have been several collisions of aircraft in the hangar of Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher