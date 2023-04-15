'Everything turning to ash in front of our eyes': New Super Market traders distraught after blaze

Abdur Rob Munshi's employees are trying to calm their boss, as he rushes to protect his stock after a massive fire engulfed his clothing store and many others at Dhaka’s New Super Market on Saturday.
Rob desperately pleads with his staff to join him in the rescue effort or to dry the recovered goods in the sun.
The owner of Jihan Khadi Ghar on the second floor of the building, next to the New Market, was carrying bags of goods himself.
“I was able to save a few goods," Rob said. "The second floor of the building is completely destroyed. The market is turning to ash in front of our eyes, but we can't do anything to stop it."
Abul Kalam rushed to the scene from Badda after hearing news of the blaze. His brothers and brother-in-law have three shops inside the building. He said they recovered only two bags of products from the shop. They were desperately trying to enter the shop even as smoke billowed out of the market.
Md Shanto used to run a clothing store adjacent to the footbridge connecting the second floor of the market. He said he had recovered around 30 percent of his goods after the fire. The middle section of the market saw the worst damage, he added.
Moinul Islam, the owner of the market's Jakkash Fashion, was rushing about with a sack of recovered goods. He said he was only able to save one bag, but half of the goods were lost to the fire.
“I couldn’t recover anything from my shop. I have nothing now. I couldn’t even sell the products bought for Eid. I can see smoke billowing from my shop, but the law enforcers are not allowing us to enter the market.”