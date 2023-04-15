'Everything turning to ash in front of our eyes': New Super Market traders distraught after blaze

Abdur Rob Munshi's employees are trying to calm their boss, as he rushes to protect his stock after a massive fire engulfed his clothing store and many others at Dhaka’s New Super Market on Saturday.

Rob desperately pleads with his staff to join him in the rescue effort or to dry the recovered goods in the sun.

The owner of Jihan Khadi Ghar on the second floor of the building, next to the New Market, was carrying bags of goods himself.