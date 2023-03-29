Police recover missing girl's body from Chattogram pond

The Police Bureau of Investigation, or PBI, have recovered the dead body of a 10-year-old girl from Chattogram's Pahartali after she went missing a week ago.

On Wednesday, the PBI found the body in the Alamtara Pond area near the Sagarika By-lane Poultry Farm.

The victim's mother went to the police station several times seeking help to find the girl but to no avail.

She then filed an abduction case on Tuesday. PBI arrested Md Rubel, 35, a vegetable trader, who the mother named as a suspect in her child's kidnapping. Police found the dead body after arresting Rubel.

"Following Rubel's confession, we recovered the dead body from a pond at around 5 am," said Inspector Iliyas Khan, of Chattogram Metropolitan PBI.