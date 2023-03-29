Police recover missing girl's body from Chattogram pond

The Police Bureau of Investigation, or PBI, have recovered the dead body of a 10-year-old girl from Chattogram's Pahartali after she went missing a week ago.
On Wednesday, the PBI found the body in the Alamtara Pond area near the Sagarika By-lane Poultry Farm.
The victim's mother went to the police station several times seeking help to find the girl but to no avail.
She then filed an abduction case on Tuesday. PBI arrested Md Rubel, 35, a vegetable trader, who the mother named as a suspect in her child's kidnapping. Police found the dead body after arresting Rubel.
"Following Rubel's confession, we recovered the dead body from a pond at around 5 am," said Inspector Iliyas Khan, of Chattogram Metropolitan PBI.
During an interrogation, Rubel said he lured the girl and took her to a house where he tried to rape her. When the girl attempted to flee, he strangled her to death, put her body in a gunny sack and dumped the body in a pond.
The ten-year-old was a fourth-grader at a school in Pahartali. Her mother is a garment factory worker, and the two lived in Pahartali. The father also works in a garment factory in Dhaka.
On Tuesday, the mother filed a case with the court of Judge Sharmin Jahan of the Chattogram Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2, saying her daughter had been missing for seven days. After hearing her petition, the judge ordered the Pahartali Police Station chief to accept the case dossier.
The girl went missing on Mar 21, the mother's lawyer told bdnews24.com. A general diary was filed over her disappearance, but the police took no action to find her. This prompted her mother to go to the police station to file a case. She was advised to file a case with the court instead.
"Police summoned suspect Rubel for questioning but never arrested him," the lawyer said.
"My daughter was very fond of cats. He lured her by showing her a cat. Please find my daughter by any means," the mother had told the media earlier.
According to the case dossier, the girl left home for her Arabic tuition class at around 4:30 pm on Mar 21. He was wearing a burqa at that time.
The suspect, Rubel, was carrying a bag with a kitten in it, and he handed it to the girl, CCTV footage showed. Locals also saw them, but the two later disappeared.
"The suspect, Rubel, either lured my girl with a kitten or scared her and abducted her with the help of his accomplices. He kept her in an unknown location or shifted her to different places with bad intentions."
"Around two to three days before the incident, my daughter asked me to buy her a kitten, saying one of her school friends had recently got one. I told her I'd buy her one once I receive my salary," the mother said in the case dossier.
"She told me then that a vegetable trader had told her an acquaintance of his would give her a kitten."