    Fire guts shop in Dhaka’s Dhupkhola

    Firefighters were able to tame the blaze after 45 minutes of effort

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 May 2023, 05:25 AM
    Updated : 1 May 2023, 05:25 AM

    A fire has gutted a shop at Dhaka's Dhupkhola.

    At least two units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence went to the scene after they were informed at 9:27 am about a fire breaking out at a shop near the Dhupkhola field.

    The firefighters tamed the blaze completely after 45 minutes of effort, said Duty Officer Lima Khanam of the Fire Service Control Room.

    The duty officer, however, could not provide details about the shop and the extent of the damages. She added that no casualties were reported.

