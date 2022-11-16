Envoys' meddling in Bangladesh's internal affairs is not acceptable, says agriculture minister

Foreign envoys’ unsolicited comments on the internal affairs of Bangladesh would not be accepted, said Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque.
Earlier on Monday, the media reported that Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki had said during an event in Dhaka that he had heard claims “police officials were stuffing ballot boxes on the eve of election day” and that he had never heard anything similar in another country. He also expressed his hope for an election in which all parties took part.
“We don’t accept meddling in Bangladesh’s internal affairs, not only by the Japanese ambassador but also by any other envoy," the minister said. "They’ll be warned again," the minister told reporters after paying homage at the Mujibnagar Monument on Wednesday.
He said no one would be spared when it comes to the question of the country’s dignity.
The government is providing huge subsidies to the fertiliser, fuel and export sectors leading to a dollar crunch in the country, he said. “Despite this, there won’t be a scarcity of food as we have enough in store.”
While speaking about the farmers’ complaints over the government rate to buy Aman paddy, the minister said the rate of Tk 28 was enough as the production cost of Aman paddy was quite low.
“Rice is now expensive in the market so the farmers won’t face a financial loss by selling the paddy.”
Razzaque inaugurated the Agricultural Innovation Fair and the Modern Agriculture Weather Forecast Centre in Meherpur.