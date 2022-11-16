Envoys' meddling in Bangladesh's internal affairs is not acceptable, says agriculture minister

“We don’t accept meddling in Bangladesh’s internal affairs, not only by the Japanese ambassador but also by any other envoy," the minister said. "They’ll be warned again," the minister told reporters after paying homage at the Mujibnagar Monument on Wednesday.

He said no one would be spared when it comes to the question of the country’s dignity.

The government is providing huge subsidies to the fertiliser, fuel and export sectors leading to a dollar crunch in the country, he said. “Despite this, there won’t be a scarcity of food as we have enough in store.”