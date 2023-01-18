Bangladesh Election Commission tells EU it expects all parties to contest in polls

This was the second meeting between the EC and the EU envoys in six months with the election a year away.

As the BNP appears to be adamant not to contest in any election with the Sheikh Hasina administration in power, the ruling Awami League has said it does not matter if a political party boycotts the polls.

“We’re hoping that the discontent will soon go away and all parties will come to the election in the end. We told them [EU] that the election will be very competitive if participation can be ensured. We’re fully prepared for that,” Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said after the meeting.

But the EC can do nothing to catalyse parties to set aside their differences, he admitted.

“The political leaders themselves have to settle the political issues which might pose a threat to the election. The parties need to understand that. Only then will the election be inclusive.”