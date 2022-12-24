Woman drowns, husband goes missing in Padma after picnic bath

A woman has drowned and his husband has gone missing in the Padma river in Rajshahi during a picnic.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence rescued the two children of the couple after the incident on a raised land in the river on Friday afternoon.
The woman was identified as Manjuri Tanvir Nishi, 32. Her husband, Salahuddin Quader Rupon, 38, works at Uttara Bank’s Kishoreganj branch and is a native of Godagari in Rajshahi.
Nomir Uddin, an official at Godagari fire station, said the couple and some 20 others from their neighbourhood crossed the river to Balugram Char for a picnic in the morning.
When they were bathing in the river, the couple and their two children went missing. The fire service rescued Manjuri and her two children but Salahuddin was unaccounted-for.
Manjuri died while being taken to the hospital, said Nomir Uddin.