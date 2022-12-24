Woman drowns, husband goes missing in Padma after picnic bath

A woman has drowned and his husband has gone missing in the Padma river in Rajshahi during a picnic.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence rescued the two children of the couple after the incident on a raised land in the river on Friday afternoon.

The woman was identified as Manjuri Tanvir Nishi, 32. Her husband, Salahuddin Quader Rupon, 38, works at Uttara Bank’s Kishoreganj branch and is a native of Godagari in Rajshahi.