    Bring only prayer mats to Eid congregations, says DMP chief

    Police introduced a four-layered security system around the National Eidgah for the main Eid congregation

    Published : 21 April 2023, 09:19 AM
    Published : 21 April 2023, 09:19 AM
    DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq has urged people to avoid bringing anything other than prayer mats to Eid congregations.

    “I would like to request the distinguished devotees to arrive at the Eidgah a little earlier as they have to enter through archways and not to carry anything like bags other than the prayer mat,” he said.

    He stressed that those arriving to the prayers must not bring any flammable objects.

    The National Eidgah has been prepared for 35,000 people to attend the Eid prayer together. The DMP commissioner visited the National Eidgah on Friday.

    He said police introduced a four-layered security system around the National Eidgah during the main Eid congregation. The entire ground will be under CCTV camera surveillance and attendees must enter through archways set up around the venue.

    “As the honourable president, chief justice, other justices, eminent personalities of the state, secretaries and foreign diplomats will be attending the Eid prayer at the National Eidgah, we set up a four-layer security system,” he said.

    “Our police, SWAT team, DB, and police will be on duty in plainclothes to ensure security. Besides, RAB and fire service members will be accompanying us.”

    Faruq drew attention to recent incidents of fire that happened around the city. “You must have noticed the recent fire incidents and saw how our Fire Service and Civil Defence worked relentlessly. The DMP will coordinate with everyone and ensure the safety and security at the National Eidgah.”

    He hoped everyone would share the happiness and festivities of Eid and the Eid prayer congregation would be held smoothly.

