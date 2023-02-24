A woman, who was on the run for a decade, is arrested in police murder

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a woman who was sentenced to life in prison over ties to the murder of Humayun Kabir, an assistant sub-inspector of Shah Ali Police Station in Dhaka’s Mirpur.

A unit of RAB-3 arrested Fazilatunnesa alias Riya alias Suhasini in a drive at Suvastu Tower in Merul Badda early on Friday.

Riya had been on the run over the past decade concealing her name and identity, according to a RAB statement. She was sentenced to life in prison in 2017.