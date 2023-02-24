A woman, who was on the run for a decade, is arrested in police murder

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a woman who was sentenced to life in prison over ties to the murder of Humayun Kabir, an assistant sub-inspector of Shah Ali Police Station in Dhaka’s Mirpur.
A unit of RAB-3 arrested Fazilatunnesa alias Riya alias Suhasini in a drive at Suvastu Tower in Merul Badda early on Friday.
Riya had been on the run over the past decade concealing her name and identity, according to a RAB statement. She was sentenced to life in prison in 2017.
The case stemmed from a family dispute with the policeman’s wife Rahima Sultana Rumi. ASI Kabir was injected with poison and choked to death at his Mirpur home in 2013.
Bazlur Rashid, the victim’s brother, started a case over the incident and Mirpur police Inspector (investigation) Mainul Islam pressed charges against three people over the murder the following year.
The three charged in the case were Kabir’s wife Rumi, also a nurse of the National Heart Foundation, her friend Md Rafa-e-Misty and Misty’s girlfriend Riya.
The court indicted the three over the murder in 2015 and the court of Dhaka Speedy Trial Judge Abdur Rahman Sardar handed down the verdict in the case in 2017.
Rumi and Misty were sentenced to death, while Riya was jailed for life. The death-row convicts were behind bars at that time but Riya was on the run since the start of the case.
Riya went into hiding in Fatulla town in Narayanganj and started working as a garment worker, the RAB said at a media briefing.
In 2015, she returned to Dhaka and took a job as a salesperson at a multimedia platform keeping her real identity hidden with a forged SSC certificate. She made her debut as a model and actor in 2016.
At one point, Riya gained fame as Suhasini alias Adhora. She used to stay alone at her apartment in Suvastu Tower, the RAB said.