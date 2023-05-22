Floating terminals in Bay of Bengal resume gas production at full steam

The two floating LNG terminals in the Bay of Bengal have begun operations in full swing after production was halted as Cyclone Mocha struck the coast 10 days ago.
Around 940-950 MMcfd of gas from floating storage regasification units of the liquefied natural gas terminal was transferred to the national grid on Sunday, said a Petrobangla official.
The national grid received 2,819 MMcfd of gas on Saturday, similar to the level supplied before operations were paused for the storm, according to a Petrobangla report.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid said the FSRUs disconnected and removed to the deep sea due to Cyclone Mocha were reconnected at 11 pm on Saturday.
Each of the floating LNG terminals near the Moheshkhali channel in Cox’s Bazar can supply 500 MMcf of gas every day
The gas shortage caused a power crisis around the country with the grid producing around 9,000 MW of electricity instead of the maximum of 13,000-plus MW needed to meet demand.