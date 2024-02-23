Hasina opens media briefing on Germany visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is briefing the media on the outcome of her recent visit to Germany for the Munich Security Conference.
The briefing began at her official residence, Gonobhaban, at 10 am on Friday and is being broadcast live on state TV and radio.
The three-day trip to Germany was Hasina’s first foreign visit since taking office for a record-extending fourth term as prime minister.
The prime minister typically holds a media briefing after every foreign visit to share insights from her journey. The most recent briefing took place on Oct 30 last year, following her participation in the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels.
While these briefings primarily cover the outcomes and experiences of her international engagements, they also provide a platform for discussing pressing national matters, including political, economic, and societal issues, during the question and answer segment.
During her stay in Munich, the head of government held bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Qatar Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
During her meeting with Zelensky, Hasina called for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron paid separate calls on Hasina during her trip.
Hasina also placed a six-point proposal at the conference, urging world leaders to unlock funds for the nations suffering from climate change, and end the arms race to divert resources into climate financing.