Hasina opens media briefing on Germany visit

The prime minister typically holds a media briefing after every foreign visit to share insights from her journey. The most recent briefing took place on Oct 30 last year, following her participation in the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels.

While these briefings primarily cover the outcomes and experiences of her international engagements, they also provide a platform for discussing pressing national matters, including political, economic, and societal issues, during the question and answer segment.

During her stay in Munich, the head of government held bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Qatar Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.