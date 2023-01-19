Bangladesh consumer watchdog has launched a website for complaints. Here's what you need to know

The Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection has launched a new website with the promise of bringing a one-stop solution to the 'people's doorsteps'. Consumers can now conveniently lodge complaints with the directorate using the portal.

AHM Shafiquzzaman, the watchdog's director general, inaugurated the ‘Consumer Complaint Management System’ site on Wednesday.

“People can now file complaints from anywhere if they have the mobile app. The department will also be able to monitor issues better,” Shafiquzzaman said.

The CCMS is divided into two parts. One is the complaint portal, and the other is the administrative panel. The complaint portal (https://dncrp.com/) is open to all.