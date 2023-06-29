Muslims set to embrace Eid-ul-Azha in rain-drenched Bangladesh

Muslims in Bangladesh are set to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest festival in the Islamic calendar, with prayers and the ritualistic sacrifice of animals, and rains in the forecast.

The rains may hamper Eid congregations and traditional animal sacrifices to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to obey Allah's command by sacrificing his son Ismail, but heavy showers in the afternoon will also ease the work to remove the cattle waste.

Much of the meat will be distributed among the poor or shared among families.

Millions of people have left capital Dhaka and other major cities for their ancestral homes in towns and villages to celebrate the Eid with their families as the rains largely failed to dampen the spirit of the festival, despite a relative lul in business for many, including cattle traders and clothing retailers.

Railway stations, bus and launch terminals were overcrowded for the last few days as holidaymakers headed for their destinations.

Homegoers, mostly north-bound passengers, suffered most in long gridlocks on the highways due to bad weather, road accidents and breaking down of vehicles. The extended four-day holiday began on Tuesday.

Traffic eased in Dhaka on the second day of the Eid holiday on Wednesday. Even on the busiest roads, there were very few vehicles. The persistent rain since the morning also largely kept people off the streets.

Users of more than 1.9 million mobile phone SIM cards from four operators left Dhaka on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha holidays, Tuesday.

The celebrations on Thursday will begin with congregations across the country.

Traditional congregation grounds in Kishoreganj's Sholakia and Dinajpur’s Gor-e-Shahid, along with the National Eidgah in Dhaka, are all set to host large gatherings.

Eid prayers will follow slaughtering of sacrificial animals. In Bangladesh, this Eid is called the Eid of Qurbani or sacrifice.

Roads and important establishments have been decorated. Special meals will be served at hospitals, prisons, and shelters across the country.

Television and radio stations are broadcasting special programmes Eid while newspapers, too, are publishing special editions.

The usual rush of buyers at the cattle markets on Eid eve was absent due to rains, forcing many traders to sell their animals at lower-than-expected prices or bring them back home.

The government has increased the prices of rawhide by 6 percent for procurement during the Eid this year.

The price of salted cowhide has been set at Tk 50-55 per sq foot in Dhaka, compared to Tk 47-52 last year. It will cost Tk 45-48 to procure a sq foot of rawhide outside Dhaka.

Meanwhile, the price of goat leather has been fixed at a maximum of Tk 20 per sq foot.

Blacksmiths were busy ahead of Eid as sales of choppers, knives, cleavers and other butchering instruments heated up before the traditional ritual animal sacrifice on the Muslim holiday. Old butchering tools were also sharpened and cleaned.