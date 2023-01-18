Erosion by Jamuna river in Sirajganj scares people

An untimely erosion by the river Jamuna in Sirajganj's Chouhali Upazila has frightened local people.

An area of one and a half square kilometres in Baghutia Union’s Binain to Char Salimabad have been eroded by the Jamuna in the past few weeks. The Bangladesh Water Development Board is yet to take any measures to prevent the erosion, locals said.

The river has already engulfed a government primary school, a mosque, a madrasa, a market and 50 households and farming lands.

At least ten educational institutions, including the Binanoy Government Primary School, Samvudiya Government Primary School, Samvudiya High School, Poila High School, Choubaria BM College and Baghutia Technical School and College are at risk of being impacted.