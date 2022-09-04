    বাংলা

    UPDF blocks road in Khagrachhari to protest leader’s murder

    Long-haul transport is blocked on the Khagrachhari road as the group protests the killing of Angthoi Marma

    Khagrachhari Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Sept 2022, 05:27 AM
    Updated : 4 Sept 2022, 05:27 AM

    Protests against the murder of UPDF organiser Angthoi Marma have blocked roads to and from Khagrachhari, obstructing long-haul traffic.

    On Sunday morning, bus, minibus and truck services were suspended from Guimara, Matiranga, Ramgar, Manikchhari and Lakshmichhari upazilas to the rest of the country, causing difficulties for travellers.

    Tyres were set on fire in Matiranga, Shapmara and Lakshmichhari in support of the protest.

    Law enforcement patrols have been deployed to curb violence.

    Additional police personnel have been deployed at seven points in Guimara, according to Muhammad Rashid, chief of the local police station. Attacks on vehicles have been reported in several areas, he said. Other law enforcement agencies are on alert.

    Angthoi Marma was shot and killed by a group of attackers in Guimara’s Dewan Para area on Friday. The UPDF called for a half-day obstruction of roads in five upazilas.

