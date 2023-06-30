Rains wash away Eid cattle waste to ease Dhaka clean-up

Rains in Dhaka on the day of Eid-ul-Azha disrupted the morning prayers and animal sacrifices, but they came as a blessing to the city corporations as showers washed away most of the waste from slaughtered cattle.

The sporadic rainfall washed away the blood and waste of animals that were scattered on roads and alleys until afternoon. Some straw also got carried away into the drains along with the rainwater.

The two city corporations in Dhaka were relieved from the burden of cleaning up the city by spraying water. This resulted in the absence of foul odour from blood clots, eliminating the need to use bleaching powder in many areas.