    বাংলা

    Rains wash away Eid cattle waste to ease Dhaka clean-up

    The city corporations aim to clear the waste within a 24-hour timeframe

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 June 2023, 07:12 PM
    Updated : 29 June 2023, 07:12 PM

    Rains in Dhaka on the day of Eid-ul-Azha disrupted the morning prayers and animal sacrifices, but they came as a blessing to the city corporations as showers washed away most of the waste from slaughtered cattle.

    The sporadic rainfall washed away the blood and waste of animals that were scattered on roads and alleys until afternoon. Some straw also got carried away into the drains along with the rainwater.

    The two city corporations in Dhaka were relieved from the burden of cleaning up the city by spraying water. This resulted in the absence of foul odour from blood clots, eliminating the need to use bleaching powder in many areas.

    The cleaning workers were primarily focused on removing heavy waste like animal dung, slaughter rugs, meat scraps, meat bones, and leftovers.

    Despite the rains during mid-Ashad, the workers had to carry on their tasks. The meteorological office has also forecast rain for the second and third days of Eid.

    Following the main Eid-ul-Azha congregation at the National Eidgah ground on Thursday, the two city mayors pledged to clear the waste generated on Eid day within 24 hours.

    The two city corporations were prepared for waste removal with required equipment, personnel, and control rooms.

    Dhaka South City Corporation removed 30 percent of the waste from 75 wards by 8:30pm on Thursday, according to DSCC spokesperson Md Abu Naser.

    Dhaka North City Corporation cleared 70 percent of the cattle waste by 7pm, said Mokbul Hossain, a spokesman for the DNCC.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rain likely to continue for at least two more days, says Met Office
    Rain likely to continue for two more days
    The downpours will not stop during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecasts
    Rain since the small hours of Thursday, Jun 29, 2023 has caused waterlogging in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan area. The water mixing with the blood of sacrificial animals has turned into a gruesome sight. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
    June 29, 2023
    News in photos: 29 June
    Dhaka hit by persistent rain, poor weather may continue on Eid day
    Rain in Dhaka may continue into Eid day
    Light to moderate rain is forecast for Thursday morning, but the intensity of the showers may decline by afternoon
    Rain brings respite from heat
    Rain brings respite from heat
    Rains brought some relief to the residents of Dhaka on Friday, Jun 9, 2023, after days of an intense heatwave worsened by frequent power cuts.

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps