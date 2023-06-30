Rains wash away Eid cattle waste to ease Dhaka clean-up

Rains in Dhaka on the day of Eid-ul-Azha disrupted the morning prayers and animal sacrifices, but they came as a blessing to the city corporations as showers washed away most of the waste from slaughtered cattle.
The sporadic rainfall washed away the blood and waste of animals that were scattered on roads and alleys until afternoon. Some straw also got carried away into the drains along with the rainwater.
The two city corporations in Dhaka were relieved from the burden of cleaning up the city by spraying water. This resulted in the absence of foul odour from blood clots, eliminating the need to use bleaching powder in many areas.
The cleaning workers were primarily focused on removing heavy waste like animal dung, slaughter rugs, meat scraps, meat bones, and leftovers.
Despite the rains during mid-Ashad, the workers had to carry on their tasks. The meteorological office has also forecast rain for the second and third days of Eid.
Following the main Eid-ul-Azha congregation at the National Eidgah ground on Thursday, the two city mayors pledged to clear the waste generated on Eid day within 24 hours.
The two city corporations were prepared for waste removal with required equipment, personnel, and control rooms.
Dhaka South City Corporation removed 30 percent of the waste from 75 wards by 8:30pm on Thursday, according to DSCC spokesperson Md Abu Naser.
Dhaka North City Corporation cleared 70 percent of the cattle waste by 7pm, said Mokbul Hossain, a spokesman for the DNCC.