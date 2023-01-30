Farabi sentenced to 7 years in jail for extremist social media posts

Safiur Rahman Farabi, an extremist blogger who was handed life term over the murder of science writer and blogger Avijit Roy, has been found guilty of charges pressed under the ICT Act and sentenced to seven years in jail.

Judge AM Zulfikar Hayat of Dhaka’s Cyber Tribunal also fined Farabi Tk 20,000 on Monday, Public Prosecutor Nazrul Islam Shamim said. The convict will have to serve six more months in prison if he fails to pay the fines.