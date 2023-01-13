    বাংলা

    Light showers might accompany cold snap in coming days

    Chuadanga records the lowest temperature of the country so far this year

    Published : 12 Jan 2023, 08:12 PM
    The Met Office has forecast drizzles or light rain amidst the ongoing cold wave with the chilly winter gripping the country.

    Chuadanga recorded the lowest temperature as the mercury plummeted to 6.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

    The cold has been accompanied by sweeping gales over the past week with skies overcast on some days, said Raqibul Hasan, a Chuadanga observatory official.

    Chuadanga recorded the lowest temperature in the country on Oct, 7, 8 and 9.

    A mild to moderate cold wave swept over Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Manikganj, Jashore, Chuadanga, Kushtia, Barishal, Bhola along with Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions on Thursday while Dhaka recorded 12 degrees Celsius.

    An intense cold wave occurs when the temperatures over a large area slip below 6 degrees Celsius.

    The Met Office has forecast two to three cold waves in the month, one of them moderate. The last cold wave lasted from Jan 3-7.

    Meteorologist Abul Kalam Mallick said the cold will continue on Friday and drizzles may follow by Saturday. The temperatures might rise in the meantime and lower the intensity of the cold wave.

    “The temperature might drop from Monday night with mild cold wave sweeping some areas again.”

    The weather forecast says moderate to thick fog might blanket areas closer to river basins while light to moderate fog may cover other places. The fog might not be lifted until the afternoon.

