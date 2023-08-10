Elderly man found dead in Dohazari floodwater

An elderly man's body has been recovered after he drowned in the floodwaters in Chattogram's Dohazari.

The body of his grandson, who drowned in the same incident, was recovered earlier.

The body of Abu Syed, 83, was recovered on Thursday near the Jamirjuri Kasiul Ulum Madrasa, said Anwar Hossain, chief of Chandnaish Police Station.

Most of the neighbourhoods in Dohazari have been waterlogged following heavy rain and flash floods.

Abu Syed and his 10-year-old grandson Md Anas drowned in the floodwater while trying to get to a shelter after their home was submerged.

The grandson's body was recovered a few hours after they were swept away, but his grandfather had remained missing.