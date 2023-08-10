    বাংলা

    Elderly man found dead in Dohazari floodwater

    The man and his grandson drowned in floodwater while trying to get to a shelter after their home was inundated

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 10 August 2023, 08:44 AM
    Updated : 10 August 2023, 08:44 AM

    An elderly man's body has been recovered after he drowned in the floodwaters in Chattogram's Dohazari.

    The body of his grandson, who drowned in the same incident, was recovered earlier.

    The body of Abu Syed, 83, was recovered on Thursday near the Jamirjuri Kasiul Ulum Madrasa, said Anwar Hossain, chief of Chandnaish Police Station.

    Most of the neighbourhoods in Dohazari have been waterlogged following heavy rain and flash floods.

    Abu Syed and his 10-year-old grandson Md Anas drowned in the floodwater while trying to get to a shelter after their home was submerged.

    The grandson's body was recovered a few hours after they were swept away, but his grandfather had remained missing.

    Locals discovered Abu Syed's body on Thursday morning near where his grandson’s body was found, OC Anwar Hossain said. Later, police recovered it.

    It started pouring in Chattogram on Aug 3. A five-year-old child died in Chattogram's Bashkhali on Saturday as a wall caved in.

    In a separate incident on the same day, a university student drowned in the floodwater in Lohagara. A trader also went missing after being swept away.

    A college student died after he fell in the water in Hathazari, while a trader also fell in an overflowing canal in Rowjan. The trader's body was recovered after three days on Wednesday.

    At least four people, including three children, went missing after a boat overturned at ward No. 7 of the Charti union in Satkania on Tuesday.

