    বাংলা

    Barishal mayoral hopeful Rupon says agents barred from polling centres

    The independent candidate hopes that a good voter turnout will allow him to win the race

    Barishal Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 June 2023, 07:09 AM
    Updated : 12 June 2023, 07:09 AM

    Kamrul Ahsan Rupon, an independent mayoral candidate in Barishal, has alleged that his polling agents were not allowed to enter some of the polling centres in the city election.

    He, however, expressed full confidence in his ability to win the mayoral race if a fair vote is held and his agents are allowed access to polling stations without any hassle.

    Although the BNP has decided against participating in the ongoing city election, Rupon hoped that his family's ties to the party will help him earn the support of its loyalists.

    After casting his ballot at the Alekanda Government Primary School centre on Monday, Rupon expressed satisfaction with the overall voting environment. However, he complained that the agents of ‘table clock’, his election symbol, were being "harassed" in some of the centres.

    “The authorities are not providing cards to our polling agents or allowing them to enter. They’re asking for the candidate’s signature even though my key agent had the signature [on the documents],” he told the media.

    “There are two centres in ward No. 5, but no polling agent is able to enter them. The presiding officer kept saying that the agent's form should have been brought last night. But they never told us about it,” he said.

    Asked which polling centres his agents faced trouble entering, Rupon said he would provide details later.

    On why the authorities would bar entry to his agents, he said, “Maybe they’re worried about the election results. The prime minister’s cousin is a mayoral candidate here. Maybe the government took such a measure to support him.”

    Rupon noted that a limited number of voters had shown up in the morning, which made it difficult to predict the outcome at the time. “We still have the whole day ahead of us. But as of now, it’s not so bad.”

