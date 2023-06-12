Barishal mayoral hopeful Rupon says agents barred from polling centres

Kamrul Ahsan Rupon, an independent mayoral candidate in Barishal, has alleged that his polling agents were not allowed to enter some of the polling centres in the city election.

He, however, expressed full confidence in his ability to win the mayoral race if a fair vote is held and his agents are allowed access to polling stations without any hassle.

Although the BNP has decided against participating in the ongoing city election, Rupon hoped that his family's ties to the party will help him earn the support of its loyalists.