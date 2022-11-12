'Government didn't waste any money': Hasina hits back at criticism over forex crunch





The premier highlighted the economic blows dealt by the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, noting that the twin crises propelled the country's import bills, which in turn put a strain on the forex reserves. She also pointed out that the government provided COVID-19 testing and vaccines to citizens for free.



Although Bangladesh is a producer of rice, other commodities such as wheat and corn, along with fuel and edible oil, have to be imported, according to Hasina. However, the prices of these products as well as transportation costs have swelled in the wake of the conflict in Eastern Europe.



"So, whatever we have spent was for the benefit and welfare of the people. We have to buy food and medicine for the people along with fertilizers, fuel oil and electricity, We are buying them with cash."



The government also dipped into the forex reserves to purchase aircraft and to fund river dredging projects, according to her.

"The reason why we are investing is that if we borrow from the export-import bank of another country, we have to repay those dollars with interest. If we spend our own dollars, we are doing it through Sonali Bank so that the money along with the interest stays in the country."

